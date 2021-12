In all of the chaos of the past few weeks, it dawned on me: Iowa fans have never experienced the emotional highs or lows of a coaching search. There’s no doubt that a December (or nowadays, November) spent looking for a new head coach can be exciting. But in the case of Oklahoma or Notre Dame fans, the coaching carousel can be agonizing. Coaching searches typically mean something has gone terribly wrong. Either the head coach is underperforming, or he is heading to so-called greener pastures.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO