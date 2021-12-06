Christmas at the Zoo

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran anchor Chris Wallace has left Fox News after 18 years for CNN, dealing a significant blow to Fox’s news operation at a time that it has been overshadowed by the network’s opinion side. Wallace delivered the surprising news that he was leaving...
Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught a ride to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket-launching company Saturday, sharing the trip with the daughter of America’s first astronaut. “TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!!” he tweeted after landing. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket blasted off from West...
Desperate search and rescue efforts continued Sunday morning as the extent of the damage from a catastrophic series of tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other states became clear. At least 29 people died after devastating twisters destroyed a candle factory in Kentucky, battered a nursing home in Arkansas, levelled...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he plans to use the same tactic as Texas' abortion law to target assault rifle sales after the Supreme Court declined to block enforcement of the law. Newsom said in a statement Saturday that he has directed his staff to collaborate with the Legislature and...
Vicente Fernández, the iconic Mexican singer, actor and film producer whose mighty baritone voice helped elevate mariachi music to an art form died, early Sunday morning at a hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico. He was 81 years old. According to statements posted by his medical team on his official Instagram...
Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With a Vampire," reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She was 80. Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page. "As...
A Texas judge said Thursday the enforcement mechanism behind the nation's strictest abortion law — which rewards lawsuits against violators by awarding judgments of $10,000 — is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place. State District Judge David Peeples of...
An appeals court ruling this week that dealt another blow to former President Trump 's efforts to shield White House records from the House Jan. 6 select committee has laid the groundwork for a Supreme Court test on the former president's authority to invoke executive privilege. Trump is likely to...
Washington D.C.’s health department announced its first cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant on Sunday. Officials confirmed that three women and one man in the city contracted the virus in unrelated cases. All four residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, though at least one woman in the group...
The Group of Seven economic powers have told Russia to “de-escalate” its military buildup near the Ukrainian border, warning that an invasion would have “massive consequences” and inflict severe economic pain on Moscow
Comments / 0