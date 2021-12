For as long as both franchises have been part of the NFL, it's surprising the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have only played each other 12 times. The 13th meeting between the two happens on Thursday in the second of three NFL games played on NFL Thanksgiving Day 2021. Dallas has won the last three games between the two, the most recent of which came back in 2017. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO