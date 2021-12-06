Marketing Copywriter

CM Group Investment in Selligent Drives Product Innovation and Supports Local European, North American and Industry-Specific Relationships. Selligent Marketing Cloud (Selligent), the intelligent omnichannel marketing cloud platform and CM Group brand, today announced a new global product and marketing strategy to meet the needs of its growing enterprise and agency client base across countries and languages in Europe, North America and beyond. Since joining the portfolio, CM Group has been investing in Selligent across its customer experience and roadmap, including the recently released Selligent Data Studio PRO that brings advanced data visualization and visual segment creation capabilities to the platform. With agile marketing automation at its core, new investments from CM Group will further build out the platform’s data management and omnichannel execution capabilities.
