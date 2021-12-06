ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Next Pandemic Could Be Worse, Vaccine Co-Creator Warns

By Maggie Valenti
 3 days ago
In a lecture that BBC will broadcast Monday night, Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine co-creator Professor Sarah Gilbert shared warnings about the next pandemic, saying that it could be worse than COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 5.2 million worldwide and has resulted in over 266 million...

