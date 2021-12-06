75-Year-Old Man Mugged While Walking Through Queensbridge Park in LIC

Suspects who allegedly robbed a 75-year-old man in Queensbridge Park on Nov. 28 (Photo: NYPD)

Police are looking for two people who pushed a 75-year-old man to the ground—in broad daylight—inside Queensbridge Park last month and robbed him of his wallet.

The suspects—a male and a female—targeted the senior at around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28 inside the Vernon Boulevard and 40th Avenue park where they pushed him to the ground.

The female suspect restrained the 75-year-old by putting his arms behind his back while the man went through the victim’s pocket and removed his wallet, containing a debit card and $20 cash.

The duo then fled the park on foot and went to a deli located at 10-30 40th Ave. The victim followed them and confronted the female suspect inside the deli who was using the senior’s debit card at an ATM.

A physical altercation ensued between the two, and the female fled the location along with the male, who was waiting outside as a lookout. The victim was not injured and refused medical attention at the scene.

Surveillance photos of the suspects, obtained from 10-03 40 Ave., were released by the NYPD on Friday.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).