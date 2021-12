What a difference a month makes. The Philadelphia Flyers, who walked out of October with a 4-2-1 record including some quality wins, limp into the winter months at 8-9-4. Though they rounded out November against a veritable murderer’s row of opponents, they did little to acquit themselves. Worst of all, they lost in regulation to hated rivals Boston and New Jersey in must-win games that bookended a stretch against the true heavyweights of the East.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO