Generative adversarial networks are an emerging technique with wide applications in machine learning, which have achieved dramatic success in a number of challenging tasks including image and video generation. When equipped with quantum processors, their quantum counterparts-called quantum generative adversarial networks (QGANs)-may even exhibit exponential advantages in certain machine learning applications. Here, we report an experimental implementation of a QGAN using a programmable superconducting processor, in which both the generator and the discriminator are parameterized via layers of single- and two-qubit quantum gates. The programmed QGAN runs automatically several rounds of adversarial learning with quantum gradients to achieve a Nash equilibrium point, where the generator can replicate data samples that mimic the ones from the training set. Our implementation is promising to scale up to noisy intermediate-scale quantum devices, thus paving the way for experimental explorations of quantum advantages in practical applications with near-term quantum technologies.

