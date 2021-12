(St. Paul, MN) — The Wild are back on the ice tonight in St. Paul as their five game homestand continues against the Arizona Coyotes. The Wild have won each of the first two games starting with a 7-1 win over Winnipeg on Friday followed by a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. The win over the Lightning improved the Wild’s record to 14-6-1 as they’ve won nine of their last 13 overall including three straight. While the Wild currently lead the Central Division, the Coyotes are last having dropped two straight and 17 of 21 this season. Wild and Coyotes face off tonight at 7 P-M from Xcel Energy Center.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO