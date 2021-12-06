ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

2020 People’s Choice Awards: Relive Last Year’s Best Show Moments, Winners & More

wvli927.com
 6 days ago

But one thing we can all agree on...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#People S Choice Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Cosmopolitan

People's Choice Awards 2021: best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

The 2021 People's Choice Awards took place overnight, meaning a whoooole load of your favourite celebrities took to the red carpet in some truly fab outfits. From Kim Kardashian's superhero-esque look and Lili Reinhart's suiting situation to Halle Berry's sequin catsuit - it's safe to say that this year's award show was a night for notable fashion. So, whether you're looking for festive party outfit inspo, or generally just love a red carpet, this one's for you.
BEAUTY & FASHION
extratv

People’s Choice Awards Names Halle Berry & Kim Kardashian Among This Year’s Icons

The People have spoken and there are Icons to be honored!. Oscar winner, director, and producer Halle Berry will receive the People’s Icon award at this year’s People’s Choice Awards. Berry will be honored for her contributions to television and film. Her current movie “Bruised,” with which she makes her directorial debut, has given Netflix the number one streamed movie in the U.S. and number two worldwide. Cardi B, who helped Berry executive produce the movie’s soundtrack, will present Berry with the honor.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy