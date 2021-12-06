2020 People’s Choice Awards: Relive Last Year’s Best Show Moments, Winners & More

The People have spoken and there are Icons to be honored!. Oscar winner, director, and producer Halle Berry will receive the People’s Icon award at this year’s People’s Choice Awards. Berry will be honored for her contributions to television and film. Her current movie “Bruised,” with which she makes her directorial debut, has given Netflix the number one streamed movie in the U.S. and number two worldwide. Cardi B, who helped Berry executive produce the movie’s soundtrack, will present Berry with the honor.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO