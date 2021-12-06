Warriors vs. Magic: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Orlando Magic on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors will be hoping to bounce back from a surprising home loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Curry led the team with 27 points in the loss, but it was an inefficient scoring night for the superstar, as he took 28 shots, including 17 attempts from three.

Here’s when you should tune in to see Monday’s game:

Date: Monday, Dec. 6

Monday, Dec. 6 Time: 7 p.m. PT

7 p.m. PT TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Florida

Warriors vs. Magic notable injuries:

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness), Klay Thompson (Achilles injury recovery) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Magic: Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle injury recovery), Markelle Fultz (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain) and Jalen Suggs (right thumb fracture) are all out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

F Draymond Green

C Kevon Looney

G Steph Curry

G Jordan Poole

Orlando Magic