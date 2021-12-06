Mortgage Consultant

New Ulm Chamber welcomes new member Michelle Markgraf with her new business, Markgraf Consulting. Markgraf specializes in change management and helps businesses and non-profits move forward to the next level. Knowing strengths and weaknesses is important to addressing an ever-changing environment. Michelle provides an objective evaluation of your current business climate and then helps strategically plan for future innovations that play to your strengths. Michelle received her undergraduate degree from Martin Luther college and her MBA from the University of South Dakota. She has over 20 years of experience in operations and business management. From left are Karissa Schlottman, of Kristine Rueckert Farmers Insurance, owner Michelle Markgraf and Jan DeLeo of Sid’s Signs On Broadway.
