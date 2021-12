The Seattle Mariners have been quiet so far at the start of the offseason. They have not made any moves yet, but they can and will change that. One way to start the activity this winter is to bring in some outfield help; the Mariners used too many infielders in the outfield last year, Jake Fraley was too inconsistent, and they need to upgrade. One way to do that is to sign World Series MVP Jorge Soler, a slugging corner outfielder.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO