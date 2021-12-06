EU drug agency recommends approving COVID-19 treatment

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Monday recommended extending the use of Roche's (ROG.S) RoActemra arthritis drug for adult COVID-19 patients on systemic treatment with steroids and those who need oxygen support or mechanical ventilation. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee evaluated...
(Reuters) – The EU drug regulator could approve COVID-19 vaccines that have been adapted to target the new variant within three to four months if needed, the agency’s chief said on Tuesday as she said existing shots would continue to provide protection. Speaking to the European Parliament, European Medicines Agency...
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee recommended emergency use authorization of Merck & Co's experimental pill to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients on Tuesday. The drug, called molnupiravir, stops the virus from making copies of itself, which prevents it from spreading throughout the body. Recent trial data have...
Britain's drug regulator has approved GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:VIR) antibody based COVID-19 treatment, Xevudy (sotrovimab), for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease. In a clinical trial, a single dose of the monoclonal antibody was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization...
European Union health authorities on Tuesday backed using a mix of COVID-19 vaccines, saying it could in some cases produce a better response than a single jab. The best results came from using a so-called viral vector shot such as AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson first, followed by messenger RNA (mRNA) jabs like Pfizer and Moderna afterwards, they said.
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are advancing Tuesday amid signals that the company's long-delayed COVID-19 vaccine could soon receive authorization in Europe. What Happened: As Europe strives to fully vaccinate its population amid the variant threat, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, based on traditional vaccine technology, could soon receive authorization in Europe, Marco Cavaleri, head of the Vaccines Task Force of the European Medicines Agency reportedly told the press.
(Reuters) – EU health agencies have recommended that COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched for both initial courses and booster doses as the region battles rising cases ahead of Christmas. Evidence suggests that the combination of viral vector vaccines and mRNA vaccines produces good levels of antibodies against the coronavirus...
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) released a statement that a combination of the mRNA vaccines and the viral vector vaccines have been suggested to produce healthy levels of antibodies against the coronavirus. On Tuesday, the health agencies of the Eu said...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials on Wednesday authorized a new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who can’t get adequate protection from vaccination. Antibody drugs have been a standard treatment for treating COVID-19 infections for over a year. But the AstraZeneca antibody...
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The European Union's top drug regulator on Tuesday said it's safe and effective for people to receive different COVID-19 vaccine formulations produced by different companies -- a process known as "mixing and matching." The European Medicines Agency said that using different types of vaccines together, known...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The World Health Organization is now recommending against the use of a popular COVID-19 treatment. Convalescent plasma has been a popular COVID-19 treatment for the past year and a half. Using plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 was thought to help those suffering from...
PRAGUE (AP) — Several thousand people marched through the Czech capital on Sunday, protesting a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for certain groups including people age 60 and over. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
PARIS (AP) — France has opened 400 investigations into networks providing fake COVID-19 health passes, the interior minister said Sunday, as virus-related hospitalizations rise sharply across the country. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's third-largest group in parliament on Sunday elected a European Parliament lawmaker as its new leader. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the disease Sunday, his office said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
EXTON, PA — Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM) announced that it recently submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for IMM-BCP-01, a three-antibody cocktail, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). “I am thrilled that Immunome has submitted its first IND, which is...
On November 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its Avoid Travel List, adding two new countries to its list. There are dozens of countries and territories on the list, divided into four categories by the severity of COVID-19 in the region. Denmark and Germany are now...
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Sunday that Britain faces a “tidal wave” of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant, and announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defenses against it. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, stressed Sunday that Europe won't tolerate attempts at undermining the territorial integrity of its nations and said that diplomatic tools like the Normandy Format should be used to de-escalate tensions after Russia massed troops near Ukraine’s border. Support...
Comments / 0