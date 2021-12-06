ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EU drug agency recommends approving COVID-19 treatment

Times Daily
 6 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union's drugs agency on Monday...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

EU regulator backs Roche's arthritis drug for treating severe COVID-19

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Monday recommended extending the use of Roche's (ROG.S) RoActemra arthritis drug for adult COVID-19 patients on systemic treatment with steroids and those who need oxygen support or mechanical ventilation. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee evaluated...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

FDA advisory committee recommends emergency use authorization of Merck's experimental drug - the first pill to treat COVID-19

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee recommended emergency use authorization of Merck & Co's experimental pill to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients on Tuesday. The drug, called molnupiravir, stops the virus from making copies of itself, which prevents it from spreading throughout the body. Recent trial data have...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

U.K. approves GSK-Vir Bio's COVID-19 antibody treatment which cuts hospitalization/death by 79%

Britain's drug regulator has approved GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:VIR) antibody based COVID-19 treatment, Xevudy (sotrovimab), for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease. In a clinical trial, a single dose of the monoclonal antibody was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

EU agencies back 'mix & match' COVID boosters

European Union health authorities on Tuesday backed using a mix of COVID-19 vaccines, saying it could in some cases produce a better response than a single jab. The best results came from using a so-called viral vector shot such as AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson first, followed by messenger RNA (mRNA) jabs like Pfizer and Moderna afterwards, they said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Novavax Shares Jump After Head Of EU Drug Regulator Hints At Imminent Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are advancing Tuesday amid signals that the company's long-delayed COVID-19 vaccine could soon receive authorization in Europe. What Happened: As Europe strives to fully vaccinate its population amid the variant threat, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, based on traditional vaccine technology, could soon receive authorization in Europe, Marco Cavaleri, head of the Vaccines Task Force of the European Medicines Agency reportedly told the press.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Metro International

EU agencies endorse mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – EU health agencies have recommended that COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched for both initial courses and booster doses as the region battles rising cases ahead of Christmas. Evidence suggests that the combination of viral vector vaccines and mRNA vaccines produces good levels of antibodies against the coronavirus...
PHARMACEUTICALS
PBS NewsHour

U.S. approves new COVID-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials on Wednesday authorized a new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who can’t get adequate protection from vaccination. Antibody drugs have been a standard treatment for treating COVID-19 infections for over a year. But the AstraZeneca antibody...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

EU drug regulator says mixing COVID-19 vaccines offers 'good' protection

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The European Union's top drug regulator on Tuesday said it's safe and effective for people to receive different COVID-19 vaccine formulations produced by different companies -- a process known as "mixing and matching." The European Medicines Agency said that using different types of vaccines together, known...
WORLD
Times Daily

Thousands protest in Prague against COVID vaccine mandate

PRAGUE (AP) — Several thousand people marched through the Czech capital on Sunday, protesting a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for certain groups including people age 60 and over. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
PROTESTS
Times Daily

France: 400 investigations into fake COVID-19 health passes

PARIS (AP) — France has opened 400 investigations into networks providing fake COVID-19 health passes, the interior minister said Sunday, as virus-related hospitalizations rise sharply across the country. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

EU lawmaker Androulakis elected Greek socialist leader

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's third-largest group in parliament on Sunday elected a European Parliament lawmaker as its new leader. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
POLITICS
Times Daily

South African president tests positive for COVID, mildly ill

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the disease Sunday, his office said. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
Times Daily

Boris Johnson: UK faces 'tidal wave' of omicron cases

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Sunday that Britain faces a “tidal wave” of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant, and announced a huge increase in booster vaccinations to strengthen defenses against it. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Scholz, Polish prime minister discuss migration, energy, EU

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, stressed Sunday that Europe won't tolerate attempts at undermining the territorial integrity of its nations and said that diplomatic tools like the Normandy Format should be used to de-escalate tensions after Russia massed troops near Ukraine’s border. Support...
INDUSTRY

