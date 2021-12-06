ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Google temp fired for being ‘ungoogley’ files complaint

By Mark Bergen
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday Carne had only worked inside a Google data center for nine days before she was allegedly fired for being “ungoogley.”. Now the temp worker is at the center of a new complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against her employer, Modis, and Alphabet’s Google, marking another workplace dispute for...

www.seattletimes.com

