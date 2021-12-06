ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Mumps continues to circulate in US and doctors should be watchful, CDC warns

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7oO9_0dFHMeUW00
The median annual number of recent mumps cases is still less than 1% of the figure for 1967, before a vaccine was introduced.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that mumps continues to circulate in the US and that pediatricians should remain vigilant, even though spread remains low.

Mumps was nearly eliminated under routine childhood vaccinations, as part of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, or MMR. Most doctors have never seen a mumps case, researchers noted.

But epidemiologists said doctors should continue to test for mumps, because recent outbreaks have occurred in vaccinated adolescents and some children.

“The key takeaway from our report is it is important for all clinicians to suspect mumps in all patients with parotitis or other mumps complications, regardless of a patient’s age, vaccination status or lack of travel outside the US,” said Mariel Marlow, a CDC epidemiologist and head of the agency’s mumps program, in a video for the journal Pediatrics.

The prevalence of mumps declined more than 99% since 1967, from more than 150,000 cases per year to about 200 in 2003, after a vaccine for the disease was introduced. In 1977, it became a routine part of childhood immunizations.

The median annual number of recent mumps cases is still less than 1% of the figure for 1967, before a vaccine was introduced.

However, researchers said there have been two distinct peaks, in 2006 and 2016. Between 85% and 93% of infected children in the outbreaks were fully vaccinated against the disease.

That suggests the disease, unlike measles and rubella, is endemic in the US. Some recent research has theorized that vaccine-conferred immunity to mumps may wane by early adulthood.

Mumps spreads in ways similar to coronavirus, through respiratory droplets. In 2020 there were just 142 US cases of mumps, compared with a median of 1,328. However, the disease was still widespread geographically, and delays in routine childhood immunization caused by the pandemic could create the conditions for larger mumps outbreaks in the future, researchers said.

Mumps is typically mild, and is best known for the swelling it causes in the parotid gland, near the jaw. However, it can result in serious complications such as brain swelling or hearing loss, complications which occur in less than 1% of cases in the post-vaccine era.

Comments / 3

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mumps#Circulate#Immunization#Disease Outbreaks#Parotitis
Axios

Nearly all U.S. cases of Omicron are mild, CDC director says

Of the more than 40 known cases of the Omicron variant in the U.S., nearly all are mild, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday in an interview with AP. Why it matters: Concern has ramped up with health experts forecasting a rise in Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOCO

Oklahoma doctors warn against flu season threat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Many Oklahoma doctors are warning against the threat of flu season in the coming months. As COVID-19 cases spike in Oklahoma, doctors warn against the threat of flu season against public health. An ongoing effort is occurring to protect Oklahomans from the disease that peaks in December and January.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Austin

Omicron variant could pose greater threat to children, officials warn

WASHINGTON (TND) — Children have largely been spared from the worst outcomes of COVID-19 infection in the United States, accounting for only a small fraction of hospitalizations and deaths, but some health officials are warning a new variant could prove more dangerous to young children as long as most remain unvaccinated.
KIDS
dallassun.com

Fauci assesses Omicron strain's degree of severity

Even as President Joe Biden's administration has banned travel from eight African nations because of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci has apparently downplayed the new strain's virulence. "Though it's too early to really make any definitive statements about it thus far, it does not...
U.S. POLITICS
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Mask mandates now extended for months. Here's what to know about the requirements today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Mask mandates that were originally supposed to end Jan. 18 will be now extended to mid-March in an effort to stop the spread of the omicron variant that's made its way into the US. The requirement to wear a mask over the nose and mouth will apply to people riding the bus, train and airplanes, President Joe Biden announced Thursday. The extension is driven by a concern that the country could soon be fighting two COVID variants at once. The highly contagious delta variant is still circling the country. (There's a travel ban in place to help prevent the new variant from spreading.)
U.S. POLITICS
WBKO

CDC, doctors recommend all adults should get COVID-19 booster shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amid the emergence of the new COVID-19 omicron variant, the Center for Disease Control recommended Monday all American adults receive a booster shot for additional protection. Previously, the CDC recommended adults over 50, along with adults in long term care facilities, get a booster shot. Bardstown-area...
BARDSTOWN, KY
SlashGear

CDC: COVID-19 Omicron is in the US

The first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been identified in America, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed today. A coronavirus infection in California was diagnosed as the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) using genomic sequencing at the University of California, San Francisco. Image: Crocothery / Shutterstock.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

First Omicron Covid-19 Case Confirmed in U.S., CDC Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have officially confirmed the first case of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant in the United States, although the patient, who is fully vaccinated, has reportedly only suffered mild symptoms and is improving. The case was confirmed by the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health. The individual had returned from a trip to South Africa on Nov. 22, and the person has been quarantining since testing positive. All of their close contacts have been contacted and tested negative for Covid. The Omicron variant was named a “variant of concern” by both the World...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KDRV

Coronavirus Watch: CDC confirms second known US case of Omicron variant

ATLANTA, Ga. — US public health officials on Thursday announced a second known case of the coronavirus Omicron variant first identified in South Africa. According to the CDC, the person was a Minnesota resident who had traveled to New York City in November. The first known case, announced on Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

75K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy