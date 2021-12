Bosa tallied four total tackles (three solo) while also recording a sack and forced fumble in the 28-13 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. Bosa continued his dominant play Sunday as he has now recorded a sack in each of his last four games and in five of his last six. The 26-year-old was a bright spot on a Los Angeles defense that was gashed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Bosa will have to continue to play at an extremely high level, as the Chargers try to turn around a struggling defense that has allowed 24-plus points in its last five games.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO