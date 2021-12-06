ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Swansea head of recruitment Andy Scott leaves club

 3 days ago
Swansea head of recruitment Andy Scott has left the Sky Bet Championship club.

Scott, who worked previously as Brentford’s head of recruitment and sporting director at Watford, joined Swansea in July 2019 and oversaw several transfer windows during his tenure.

“I believe that I leave the club with the squad in very good shape, with an excellent balance that has been built methodically and strategically over the last two years,” Scott, 49, told the Swansea website.

“I’ve loved my time at Swansea City; the club, city and people are fantastic but with the impending change in recruitment strategy I feel this is the right time to move on and look forward to the next stage of my career.”

Swansea chief executive Julian Winter said: “Andy joined following the departure of Graham Potter in what was a transition period for the club.

“He has done a tremendous amount of good work during his time here and the decision has been reached amicably, while Andy has also expressed an interest in pursuing new opportunities.

“Good recruitment is fundamentally important for the football club, and with the January transfer window approaching we are in a position where we can press forward with our plans for both the short and long term.”

Swansea say the process of recruitment will now sit alongside two roles to be announced soon, with specific focus on the identification and acquisition of players.

