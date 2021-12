By Suvir SaranNew Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Homecoming after six months away in the US, mostly spent in New York City, was an unceremoniously circumspect affair. No large crowds greeted or cheered us. No placards identified us as special; no one whisked us past crowds heading to customs, then to baggage claim and to bulletproof cars with dark glass. No such fanfare for us; Mom and I were ordinary, everyday citizens of India, doing what countless do, returning home.

