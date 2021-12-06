ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How today's Republican Party reminds me of Minute Maid concentrate

By S.E. Cupp
The Day
 6 days ago

If you're over the age of 30, you probably recognize the iconic black and orange can that sat in so many of our freezers and supermarkets growing up: the. Minute Maid concentrated orange juice can. Developed in the 1940s to safely ship Vitamin C to our troops in WWII,...

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The role of violent threats in Trump’s GOP reign, according to Republicans

Tim Alberta is out with his latest must-read this week — a profile of freshman Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.). Meijer joined Congress just days before the Capitol insurrection and almost immediately jeopardized his political career by supporting Donald Trump’s impeachment. It’s a must-read, but a tough read. That’s...
POTUS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Is Greene an outlier or the future of the Republican Party?

CHATTANOOGA — After U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, unleashed a torrent of negative comments about a fellow Southern Republican last week, the onetime mantra frequently used by Ronald Reagan almost seems quaint, a bon mot of another, more genteel era. In 1966, when Reagan was running for governor of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Salt Lake Tribune

Paul Krugman: How saboteurs took over the Republican Party

With everything else going on — the likely imminent demise of Roe v. Wade, the revelation that Donald Trump knew he had tested positive for the coronavirus before he debated Joe Biden, and more — I don’t know how many readers are aware that the U.S. government came close to being shut down last weekend. A last-minute deal averted that crisis, but in any case another crisis will follow in a couple of weeks: The government is expected to hit its debt ceiling in the middle of this month, and failure to raise the ceiling would wreak havoc not just with governance but with America’s financial reputation.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Senate Republicans change their minds, decide mean tweets matter

By any sensible measure, Emory professor Deborah Lipstadt, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism, is an excellent choice. As Yair Rosenberg recently explained, Lipstadt's record leaves little doubt about her qualifications: The scholar has, among other things, published several books...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PennLive.com

Republicans, the broken party | PennLive letters

It’s amazing to me, the way certain Republicans cry about #cancelculture. These are the same people that believe The Big Lie. The same people that tell us the attempted insurrection was more of a tourist visit. That Trump telling his cult members to go to the capital and fight for him was not his fault.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Amash
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Lee Atwater
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Jonah Goldberg
Urban Milwaukee

How Republicans Are Killing Their Supporters

With the Supreme Court reconsidering Roe v. Wade, Republicans self-identify as the party that supports a right to life. In the case of the pandemic, however, they have become the party of sickness and death. Strangely, the people they have most effectively afflicted are their own supporters. The proposition that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why tongues are wagging inside the House GOP

THE RETURN OF RENEE — Former Rep. RENEE ELLMERS announced on Twitter Wednesday that she’s running for Congress again in North Carolina’s 4th district — and sent the House GOP gossip mill into overdrive. Ellmers, you’ll recall, lost her primary in 2016 following allegations that she...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#House Republicans#Vitamin C#War Hawks#Gop#Congress
Washington Post

Graham criticizes McConnell over debt ceiling, says GOP leaders must work with Trump

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham on Sunday continued his criticisms of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for adopting a bipartisan deal that allowed Democrats to raise the debt ceiling. Graham, who has become one of former president Donald Trump’s most vocal defenders, argued that someone who did not have a good working relationship with Trump could not be an effective Republican leader.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Bob Dole's standing with Latino voters reflects changing Republican Party

In 1977, a Republican senator from Kansas joined the newly formed Congressional Hispanic Caucus as an “honorary member.” In the 1980s, he voted for amnesty for undocumented immigrants. In the 1990s, he ran for president while embracing anti-immigrant measures. Such was the complicated legacy of Bob Dole — who died...
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy