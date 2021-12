SARATOGA SPRINGS — Registration is now open for the Saratoga Springs Little League (SSLL) Spring 2022 season. Sign up before March 1 to take advantage of the early bird pricing. Registration fee is $80 for Majors, Minors AAA, and Minors AA prior to March 1, and $90 thereafter. Registration is $40 for Bantam and Challenger prior to March 1, and $50 thereafter. Registration is $25 for T-Ball. Maximum registration fee is $135 for families who are registering multiple children.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO