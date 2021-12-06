ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tradeweb trading volume reaches $24.2T in November

By Meghavi Singh
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor November, Tradeweb Markets (TW -1.2%) reported total trading volume of $24.2T; ADV stood at $1.18T (+22.6% Y/Y). In November, Tradeweb facilitated record activity in swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year. Additionally, Tradeweb set new...

