Tradeweb trading volume reaches $24.2T in November

Dow Inc. (DOW) has great organic growth potential while constantly returning money to shareholders. Since the separation from DowDuPont, the management is committed to continuous dividend payment, also kept its promises, and continued the decarbonization of the newly formed Dow. The company has solid growth potential in the upcoming years with good risk management of basic materials needed for chemical production. With the industry-leading 5.28% dividend yield Dow can be a primary choice for income-seeking investors but both growth and value investors should take a look at the company. Especially, because the stock is undervalued at the moment with a realistic 2022 target price of $67.
