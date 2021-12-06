Upstate Baseball Pioneer Finally Gets Nod Into The Hall of Fame

Former Southwestern Heights girls basketball coach Barry Mellen will be inducted in the KSHSAA Hall of Fame. Barry Mellen spent 34 years as a teacher and coach, 29 of those years at Kismet-Southwestern Heights. During his girls basketball coaching career, he acquired a record of 785 wins and 178 losses, a winning percentage of .815. In 1992, his girls’ basketball team had an undefeated season which led to a state championship. His teams won state championship titles twice and were runner ups seven times. Barry was a successful volleyball coach as well, making it to the state tournament seven years and a girls/boys track coach with three state championships. With his years of success came many recognitions such as “Coach of the Year” by numerous news outlets and associations and even a “Coach of the Decade.” At the National Federation State High School Association (NFHS) level, Coach Mellen was awarded the “National Girls Coach of the Year” for District 5 in 2009.

