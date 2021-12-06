ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Diogo Dalot confident Man Utd can enjoy success under Ralf Rangnick

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNjWN_0dFHKehm00

Diogo Dalot likes Ralf Rangnick’s philosophy and believes Manchester United can do a “fantastic job” if everyone buys into the interim manager’s approach.

After watching caretaker boss Michael Carrick oversee Thursday’s 3-2 win against Arsenal from the stands, the 63-year-old successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge for the first time on Sunday.

Rangnick had precious little time to make an impact on the group ahead of Crystal Palace’s arrival yet United still produced a superb start to a match that they ended as 1-0 victors thanks to Fred’s fine finish.

“I think it was a complete performance,” right-back Dalot told the PA news agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pq9ML_0dFHKehm00
Fred scored the winner against Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

“We get a clean sheet, get the three points, score a late goal, so it was a good afternoon for everyone.

“You need to have clean sheets. You’re going to be closer to win games like that (if you do), so it was important to be compact defensively and then we’re going to create a lot of chances.

“We needed to score as well. We kept our head clean after a few opportunities that we didn’t score and Fred at the end was fantastic for him as well and for the team.”

Asked if the high energy, intense start came down from Rangnick, he said: “I think it’s down to everyone.

“Not just for the message from the manager but obviously for everyone on the pitch – the fans, the ones that are outside the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQHG2_0dFHKehm00
Ralf Rangnick got off to a winning start in charge of Man Utd (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

“Everybody was into it and that’s what we need to do and keep like that for the rest of the season.

“But mostly in the next game and build this foundation for the rest of the games.”

Dalot is excited by what Rangnick can achieve at United, where he has signed a deal until the end of the season as interim manager before taking on a two-year consultancy position.

“It’s difficult to change and have an opinion in such a few days, but we’re going to have time to know him and he’s going to have time to know us as well for the next couple of weeks,” the Portugal right-back said.

“I’m sure that if everybody’s together, everybody’s into it, we’re going to do a fantastic job. We’re going to help him and he’s going to help us as well.

“There’s no secret that he’s a very good manager with very good ideas to play football.

“Hopefully we can help him to give us the best that he can give as well, and vice-versa.”

As well as bringing a new look to the side, Rangnick’s arrival can offer the likes of Dalot a fresh start.

The 22-year-old struggled to get a look in under Solskjaer and spent last season on loan at AC Milan, but impressive performances in back-to-back Premier League starts will put pressure on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s place.

“I mean, there’s no secret that it’s difficult when you don’t play as much as you wanted,” Dalot said.

I'm sure that if everybody's together, everybody's into it, we're going to do a fantastic job. We're going to help him and he's going to help us as well

“But it’s our job to get ready and I’ve been doing that for a couple months now, especially this season, and be ready when my time comes to give everything on the pitch.

“Help the team, that’s most important thing, and I’m very happy to give this momentum as well and be out there with the team.”

Dalot will be hoping for more game time in the coming days as United head to Norwich after rounding off their Champions League group campaign at home to Young Boys.

The Red Devils are already assured of topping Group F heading into Wednesday’s match, but there appears little chance of that match being taken lightly.

“No, we have the qualification secured but we still have to play the game and we want to win,” Dalot added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3r8j_0dFHKehm00
United are back at home for Champions League action against Young Boys on Wednesday (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

“We want to keep the momentum, we want to keep the same level as we did today and especially in the last few games.

“It’s another opportunity for us to show everybody that we want to keep the momentum, so there’s not anyone thinking that ‘this is not a good game to play’ or ‘this is not the way to approach it’.

“We are going to approach it like it was a game to qualify.”

Palace return to action at home to Everton on Sunday, when Tyrick Mitchell is hoping for a response.

“(The manager told us to) get on the ball, exploit them in the midfield and stretch them, but unfortunately we didn’t do it well enough,” he told Palace TV.

“We need to take this week to regroup, and to hopefully win the next match.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ralf Rangnick: The high-pressing German coaching guru Man Utd are turning to

When incoming interim boss Ralf Rangnick begins to analyse recent Manchester United matches, Cristiano Ronaldo’s opening goal at Villarreal will bring a smile to his face. The high pressing of Fred to create the opportunity is a hallmark of teams coached by the German, but he will find very few other examples of the Gegenpressing tactic he is widely credited for in other clips he watches of his soon-to-be new side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd reach agreement with Lokomotiv Moscow over Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United have reached agreement with Lokomotiv Moscow for the Russian club's head of sports and development Ralf Rangnick to move to Old Trafford as interim manager. The deal is not yet complete, as some contractual elements remain to be sorted out and there needs to be an application for a work permit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Michael Carrick
Sporting News

Who is Ralf Rangnick? Man Utd closing in on next manager

Elite European coaching luminaries like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel owe much of their outlook on the game to Ralf Rangnick, a man known by many as "The Professor" in Germany. While he did not scale the heights of the game as a player, Rangnick's talent for coaching was evident...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

What Man Utd can expect from Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United will be in safe hands for the rest of the season after agreeing a short-term deal with Ralf Rangnick to take over as interim manager to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United still have Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers in their sights for the summer but were always open...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Dressing Room Footage Of Animated Ralf Rangnick Gives Insight Into What Man Utd Players Should Expect

Footage from Ralf Rangnick's spell at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig will give fans and players a fascinating insight into his hands-on approach in the dressing room. The 63-year-old, known for using a high-intensity style of play, has reportedly reached an agreement to become interim manager at Manchester United following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Arsenal#Gunnar#United
punditarena.com

The Man United players who will thrive under Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick is set to be appointed Manchester United’s manager until the end of the season this weekend. We’ve already taken a look at his style of play here, but to simplify it, he likes his teams to press, and to press a lot. The Godfather of Gegenpressing will have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangnick convinced he can be long-term Man Utd manager

Ralf Rangnick can see himself as long-term manager at Manchester United. The German, 63, is yet to agree a move to Old Trafford, with details of his role at the end of the season still not finalised. The Sun says United have reached an agreement with Lokomotiv Moscow's head of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Eric Bailly confirms Ralf Rangnick Man Utd appointment is imminent

Eric Bailly has revealed that the Manchester United squad has been informed of the imminent arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick. United have been on the hunt for a new boss following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week, revealing in a statement their desire to appoint an interim coach before a permanent appointment at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
90min.com

Ralf Rangnick won't be in Man Utd dugout vs Arsenal

Manchester United have confirmed that interim manager Ralf Rangnick will not be in the dugout for the visit of Arsenal on Thursday, while there are fears he may not even be on the touchline in time for Sunday's game against Crystal Palace. Rangnick was unveiled on Monday morning and will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Michael Carrick leaves Man Utd following Ralf Rangnick arrival

Manchester United have confirmed that Michael Carrick will not return to his role as first team coach and will leave the club with immediate effect. Ralf Rangnick has joined as as interim manager, with Carrick taking charge of the three games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking. But the former United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Diogo Dalot hints he wants to stay at Man Utd amid Roma interest

Diogo Dalot has hinted he wants to stay at Manchester United. The Portuguese fullback continues to be linked with an exit from Old Trafford, with former manager Jose Mourinho keen to take him to Roma. But after an excellent performance in the win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, Dalot is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Premier League riches sow fear among Champions League rivals

As Barcelona and Spanish champions Atletico Madrid scrap for a place in the Champions League last 16 this week, the Premier League's four participants can take it easy knowing their places in the knockout stages are already guaranteed. This week financially stricken Barca, Atletico, Sevilla and Villarreal are all in serious peril of bowing out at the group stage of the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Ralf Rangnick delighted with Man Utd's 'exceptional' pressing

Ralf Rangnick admitted he was delighted with Manchester United's "exceptional" pressing after winning the first game of his interim spell in charge. The Red Devils enjoyed large amounts of possession during their 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, but for over 75 minutes of the game Rangnick's charges were unable to find a breakthrough.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man Utd's full-back combination offers encouragement to Ralf Rangnick

It has become a ceiling on Manchester United's ambitions. When the ball arrives at Aaron Wan-Bissaka's feet in the final third you can almost hear the collective groan around Old Trafford. Roy Keane recently quipped that Crystal Palace would be reluctant to take Wan-Bissaka back after sanctioning his £50m sale...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy