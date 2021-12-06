ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Volunteers needed for panel in Trumbull County

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PS94s_0dFHKGiS00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners are looking to fill nine seats on a panel to oversee human resource policies and procedures.

The volunteers should have “extensive” human resource experience to be able to review policies, risk mitigation, flow charts, develop a performance review process and recommend revision, among other duties.

Two enter pleas in separate federal cases for lying while trying to buy guns

Volunteers must have educational or work experience in human resources.

Those interested can send a letter of interest and a resume to Board of Trumbull County Commissioners, 160 High Street NW, Warren, Ohio 44481 by Jan. 7, 2022. Call 330-675-2451 with additional questions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Warren, OH
Government
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Warren, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Guns#High Street Nw#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: ODH holding news conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is holding a news conference, Thursday, to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state.   Vanderhoff will be joined by other state health leaders, including Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases with OhioHealth and multiple others. “Hospitals are being severely strained.” said Vanderhoff. He […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Gov. Wolf tours Mansfield University’s Public Safety Training Institute

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf toured Mansfield University’s Public Safety Training Institute at the Doane Center Wednesday afternoon. The Governor received presentations on the institute’s grant initiatives and virtual reality training along with demonstrations of new technology being implemented for first responders. Mansfield’s Public Safety Training Institute is a regional training center […]
MANSFIELD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKBN

WKBN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy