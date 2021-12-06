Police identify man found shot to death in Lincolnton

(Branson Sparks/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives in Lincoln County are investigating after they found a man shot to death over the weekend.

According to the Lincolnton Police Department, officers responded around 9 p.m. on Saturday to a disturbance call at Colonial Village Drive. When they arrived, police found 26-year-old Joey Dean Smith, who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and further details about the crime have not been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information should call Detective Hunsucker or Detective Propst with the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

