Just when I thought I’d seen it all, a competitive eater from the United Kingdom ushered in the holiday season with a gluttonous consumption of the entire McDonald’s Christmas menu in a mere 24 minutes. Kyle Gibson, took out almost 10,000 calories in almost less time than it’s taking me to write this blog, yet called it, “Easy.” Honestly, I don’t know which is more disgusting: the act itself, or the fact that I watch it! <g>

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO