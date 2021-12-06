Wunderman Thompson Elevates Audrey Melofchik to North America CEO

Endemol Shine North America has teamed up with Everywoman Studios, the company behind HBO Max doc LFG, to expand a program to help female unscripted creators. The Lego Masters producer has signed up to join Abby Greensfelder’s company to expand Realscreen’s Propelle Program, which looks to support the careers of up-and-coming women creators by pairing them with industry leaders. The scheme was initially launched last year by Greensfelder and Realscreen and Endemol Shine’s involvement will now see them double the number of creators it mentors and give out an additional Accelerator Award for unscripted formats. The format program will select three projects, and...

