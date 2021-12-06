ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wunderman Thompson Elevates Audrey Melofchik to North America CEO

By Kyle O’Brien
AdWeek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWunderman Thompson has appointed Audrey Melofchik chief executive officer...

Philadelphia Business Journal

Saint-Gobain North America CEO calls $2.3B acquisition 'a great opportunity for Philadelphia'

Saint-Gobain is expanding aggressively in North America, and its headquarters in Malvern could see significant growth as a result. The French construction materials giant announced the $2.3 billion acquisition of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP), a chemical and materials maker, on Monday. Saint-Gobain North America CEO Mark Rayfield called the deal "a great opportunity for Philadelphia."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thedetroitbureau.com

Mitsubishi Celebrating 40 Years in North America

Mitsubishi has been in the U.S. for four decades. The Japanese automaker plans to mark the occasion in variety of ways, most notably with special Anniversary Editions of its top-selling Outlander, which will combine special features and badging, and offer a “special” value price, the company noted. Company...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Brent Nelsen Named Global Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer at Edelman

Communications and marketing agency Edelman has named Brent Nelsen global chief innovation and strategy officer and co-chair of the Edelman Trust Institute, starting his position January 3. Nelsen will lead Edelman’s global strategic network and help lead the development and expansion of the recently launched Trust Institute. Nelson will report...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Endemol Shine North America & ‘LFG’ Producer Everywoman Studios Team To Bolster Female Creators In Unscripted Space

Endemol Shine North America has teamed up with Everywoman Studios, the company behind HBO Max doc LFG, to expand a program to help female unscripted creators. The Lego Masters producer has signed up to join Abby Greensfelder’s company to expand Realscreen’s Propelle Program, which looks to support the careers of up-and-coming women creators by pairing them with industry leaders. The scheme was initially launched last year by Greensfelder and Realscreen and Endemol Shine’s involvement will now see them double the number of creators it mentors and give out an additional Accelerator Award for unscripted formats. The format program will select three projects, and...
BUSINESS
State
New York State
intralinks.com

The 2022 M&A Outlook for North America

In the first three quarters of 2021, USD 2.1 trillion was invested across 6,494 deals. From a volume perspective, this puts North America, which is dominated by the U.S. market, in a similar range as Western Europe. But in value terms, no other region comes close, and this is a high not previously seen in North America.
MARKETS
Tire Review

Michelin Appoints New HR Officer in North America

Michelin Group has named Felicia Sanders as its next chief human resources officer of Michelin North America, Inc. Sanders succeeds David Stafford, who will retire in December. The company said Sanders will be responsible for all employee-facing functions of Michelin North America, Inc., including recruiting, developing and retaining top talent. Michelin’s North American region comprises the United States and Canada.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Adweek Appoints Juliette Morris as Chief Executive Officer

New York, NY – December 3, 2021 – Adweek, the leading source of news and insights covering marketing, media, and technology, today announced that Juliette Morris will join the company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Morris comes to Adweek with more than 20 years of operational, management and marketing experience,...
BUSINESS
#North America#Ceo
aithority.com

Wunderman Thompson Commerce launches Global Sustainable Commerce Practice

Vaayu’s automated carbon footprint calculation platform to power end-to-end measurement as part of strategic partnership. Wunderman Thompson Commerce, the leading global eCommerce consultancy, has partnered with clean technology company, Vaayu, to create a global Sustainable Commerce Practice. According to Wunderman Thompson Commerce’s Sustainability, Ethics and the Modern Shopper report, 60%...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Dentsu Media U.S. Names Law Carat CEO, Elevates Lewis To Chief Investment Officer

Mike Law, a long-time veteran of Dentsu media agencies, has been named U.S. CEO of its Carat unit, succeeding Angela Steele, who left to take a senior role at rival Publicis. In a related move, Dentsu Media promoted Cara Lewis to U.S. Chief Investment Officer from executive vice president of U.S. media investment for Dentsu's media agencies.
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

24i Powers the Launch of Cinessance in North America

AMSTERDAM—Streaming tech provider 24i has announced that its solutions were used by the OTT service Cinessance to launch in the U.S. and Canada, bringing a catalogue of classic and modern movies to fans of French culture and cinema. Cinessance is available on the web and apps for both iOS, and...
TECHNOLOGY
meetingstoday.com

8 Exciting Hotel Openings in North America for 2022

It’s hard to believe that 2022 is just a few weeks away—and after more than a year and a half of a catastrophic dip in business and unprecedented changes to the meetings industry, it feels good to look ahead, especially as we start to see major returns of in-person events.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
AdWeek

Booming Agency Rethink Opens New York Office, Its First Location Outside Canada

After adding 100 staffers to its Canadian offices this year as revenues rose 45%, independent agency Rethink is making its move south of the border and establishing its first New York location. David Griner. David Griner is Adweek's international editor and host of the Adweek podcast, "Yeah, That's Probably an...
BUSINESS
Variety

Live Nation Closes $415 Million Acquisition of Giant Latin American Promoter OCESA

Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s largest live-entertainment company, has closed its long-in-the works acquisition of a 51% controlling interest in OCESA Entretenimiento, a leading promoter in Latin America. The aggregate purchase price was MXN $8,835 million (around U.S. $415 million), 7% of which will be held back and retained by Live Nation to cover operating losses, if any, for a period of time following closing One of the most prominent live events businesses globally, OCESA promotes thousands of events for millions of fans in a typical year across Mexico and Colombia, and also has a robust business portfolio in ticketing, sponsorship, food & beverage, merchandise, and...
BUSINESS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Six Great Lever-Gun Hunts for North America

There are plenty of opportunities for hunters who love their lever actions. Here are the six best. A hundred years ago the concept of “the best lever action hunts” would have seemed odd to the hunting public. After all, many hunters used lever guns for everything in those days. Elk or bear, sheep or moose, the lever gun was a go-to for most sportsmen that hunted between the end of the Civil War and the early twentieth century.
LIFESTYLE
The Press

NationBuilder CEO Lea Endres Names Hilary Doe As President, Elevating Company's Female Led Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lea Endres, Co-Founder and CEO of NationBuilder, today named Hilary Doe as the company's President. Doe is moving into the position from her previous role as Chief Strategy Officer at NationBuilder, where she helped lead the company in creating software for leaders, whose customers include nonprofits, campaigns, and advocacy organizations around the world.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Grey Promotes John Patroulis and Javier Campopiano to Global Creative Leadership Roles

Grey has made two key global leadership changes, as John Patroulis has been promoted to global creative chairman and president, creative business, and Javier Campopiano has been promoted to worldwide chief creative officer of Grey and appointed creative leader of WPP’s global Coca-Cola account. “We have transformed the global structure...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Omicron strain reaches North America

Two cases of the Omicron strain have been confirmed in Canada, while President Biden weighs US response to the heavily-mutated Covid-19 variant, even as it remains unclear if it is more dangerous than other variants. "Today, the province of Ontario has confirmed two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19...
WORLD
Variety

Horizon Media, Madison Avenue’s Long-Time Independent Media Shop, Sells Minority Stake

Horizon Media, one of the largest advertising companies not owned by the big publicly-traded entities that dominate the industry, intends to sell off a minority stake to investment firms, ending its decades of pursuing a purely go-it-alone strategy. Horizon, long controlled by entrepreneur Bill Koenigsberg, said it had sold a piece of the company to Temasek, a Singapore investment firm. LionTree Advisors, an investment firm led by Aryeh Bourkoff, will also become an investor as part of the transaction.  Financial terms were not disclosed, but Koenigsberg is to remain “the long-term majority shareholder” of the agency. Horizon was founded in 1989,...
BUSINESS
hotnewhiphop.com

Omicron Variant Detected In North America

The Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in North America after Canada announced they've discovered two cases. Health officials say the two recently traveled to Canada from Nigeria. Contact tracing is currently being conducted to determine if anyone else in the country could be infected. Drew Angerer / Getty Images.
PUBLIC HEALTH

