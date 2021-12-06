ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden’s missing USDA appointees

By XIMENA BUSTILLO
 3 days ago

With help from Helena Bottemiller Evich, Meredith Lee and Natalie Fertig. — First in MA: The Biden administration has only appointed 22 state directors for the Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency and Rural Development branch, out of more than 100 open spots — a major delay compared to the Trump administration’s...

Business Insider

Mark Meadows falsely claims Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't represent 'a real number'

Mark Meadows baselessly claimed in his memoir that Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't constitute "a real number." He parroted Trump's broad and unspecified claims that the election was rigged and stolen. Meadows repeatedly pressured state and national officials to investigate conspiracy theories after the election. Former...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden angry over 'personal attacks' as banking watchdog pick withdraws

President Joe Biden blasted a series of blistering "inappropriate personal attacks" by Republicans targeting his pick to serve as a top banking regulator, as he accepted her withdrawal Tuesday from consideration for the job. Soviet-born Cornell University law professor Saule Omarova had been nominated as comptroller of the currency, a role overseeing two thirds of the US banking system -- or some 1,200 institutions with a combined $14 trillion in assets. She pulled herself from consideration after her nomination was derailed by several Republican senators falsely implying she was a communist, as well as legitimate cross-party concerns about her past pronouncements on banking reform. "As a strong advocate for consumers and a staunch defender of the safety and soundness of our financial system, Saule would have brought invaluable insight and perspective to our important work on behalf of the American people," Biden said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO Playbook: Why tongues are wagging inside the House GOP

THE RETURN OF RENEE — Former Rep. RENEE ELLMERS announced on Twitter Wednesday that she’s running for Congress again in North Carolina’s 4th district — and sent the House GOP gossip mill into overdrive. Ellmers, you’ll recall, lost her primary in 2016 following allegations that she...
U.S. POLITICS
Senate confirms Biden's pick to lead border agency

(CNN) — The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden's pick to lead US Customs and Border Protection, Chris Magnus, on Tuesday after months of confirmation setbacks that left the agency with a void at the top amid a record number of border arrests. The vote was 50-47, with Republican Sen. Susan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO Playbook PM: Jan. 6 committee dealt two big blows

BREAKING — A federal judge today set a July 18 date for STEVE BANNON’s trial for contempt of Congress, Kyle Cheney reports. The date essentially splits the difference between the Justice Department’s request for April 15 and Bannon’s ask for Oct. 22. — What this means for the Jan. 6...
U.S. POLITICS
'Your World' on Biden and Russia

This is a rush transcript of "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on December 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: And we're still watching and still waiting. Crossing the line?. President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin...
POTUS
Dems begin souring on vaccine mandates

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Three months ago, as California Gov. GAVIN NEWSOM was turning around his fate in the state's recall...
U.S. POLITICS
Biden’s big decision on the opioid crisis

JUST SAY MAYBE — Last week New York City became home to the first two sites in the country where drug users can take illegal drugs under the supervision of staff trained to reverse overdoses. Rhode Island plans to open a similar site next year, under a two-year pilot program. And about a dozen localities are considering the controversial idea, which advocates say can lower overdose deaths but which critics say promotes illegal drug use.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Biden's vaccine diplomacy comes under scrutiny

Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
HEALTH
The latest sign of President Biden's inflation politics problem comes from Main Street

Small business confidence is back near an all-time low, according to the CNBC|Momentive Small Business Survey for Q4 2021. The small business demographic skews conservative and Republican respondent views of a Democratic president and economy are expected to be low, but independents are the primary reason for the decline, with support for President Biden slipping among these key swing voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s Whac-A-Mole Covid problem

VACCINE SCIENTISTS TO BIDEN: YOU NEED A NEW OPERATION WARP SPEED — There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Omicron variant: It could be like Delta and current vaccines will offer robust protection. But there’s also a chance that Omicron could be vaccine resistant, so vaccine makers are readying a booster to protect against the new variant, just in case.
PHARMACEUTICALS

