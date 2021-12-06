ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Omicron is spreading, but travel bans may end soon

By ALEX DAUGHERTY
POLITICO
 3 days ago

With help from Tanya Snyder, Julian E. J. Sorapuru and Oriana Pawlyk. — The South Africa travel ban may not last for much longer, Fauci says. — Shipping executives answer supply chain questions. — New Covid testing rules for inbound air travelers to the U.S. are in place today....

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

‘Byrd Bath’ begins for key health provisions

Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
U.S. POLITICS
audacy.com

Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads

TOKYO (AP) — Japan announced Monday it will suspend entry of all foreign visitors from around the world as a new coronavirus variant spreads, prompting an increasing number of countries to tighten their borders. “We are taking the step as an emergency precaution to prevent a worst-case scenario in Japan,”...
SOUTH AFRICA
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s Whac-A-Mole Covid problem

VACCINE SCIENTISTS TO BIDEN: YOU NEED A NEW OPERATION WARP SPEED — There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Omicron variant: It could be like Delta and current vaccines will offer robust protection. But there’s also a chance that Omicron could be vaccine resistant, so vaccine makers are readying a booster to protect against the new variant, just in case.
PHARMACEUTICALS
POLITICO

Biden’s Omicron dilemma

TRUTH AND CONSEQUENCES — The basic tenets of public health communication are to plan for the worst (although it’s OK to hope for the best) and to always tell the truth — including clarity about what you don’t know. That’s true now amid the uncertainty of Omicron. It was true...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
WISH-TV

Indy doctor: We may never know if travel bans curb spread of coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United States and other countries have reinstated international travel bans. Travelers not from the United States coming from South Africa, Zimbabwe and other territories are no longer permitted inside the U.S. borders as surveillance for the omicron variant of the coronavirus is on high alert. While...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
POLITICO

The GOP’s Brainard Attack Plan

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: ‘The least bad deal’

PAGING PELOSI — WaPo’s Marianna Sotomayor and Jacqueline Alemany scooped just before midnight that Rep. AYANNA PRESSLEY (D-Mass.) and other House progressives plan to introduce a resolution today stripping Rep. LAUREN BOEBERT (R-Colo.) from her committee posts for Islamophobic comments. Their hope? To pressure Democratic leaders into taking action they’ve resisted taking since the spat with ILHAN OMAR began two weeks ago.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Uyghur bill held up as White House, industry concerns align

— Pressure from the State Department is reportedly holding up the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act in Congress, as the Biden administration’s concerns align with corporate interests hoping for a more targeted approach to trade restrictions. — Congressional lawmakers are making progress on other trade-related provisions that could be included...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Africa Travel#Automobile#U S State Department#New Covid#Tsnyder Politico Com#Opawlyk Politico Com#Twitter#Alextdaugherty#Juliansorapuru#Mt#Flyyyyy#African#Cnn
POLITICO

A blow to the 'directed-energy' Havana Syndrome case

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. It’s not often that a paragraph stops your host in his tracks (and leads me to Slack colleagues about it), but this one from The New York Times’ JULIAN BARNES and ADAM GOLDMAN sure did. Writing about...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
POLITICO

On to the rest of Congress’ end-of-year to-do list

SHUTDOWN SIDESTEPPED — With time to spare, Congress sent an 11-week stopgap spending bill to President Joe Biden’s desk Thursday night, averting a government shutdown that would have begun at midnight tonight. The Senate shrugged off days of dysfunction that threatened a weekend shutdown, and moved quickly to the spending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Tesla
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Opinion: People are laughing at Trump’s new company

That was the worn-down venue in Philadelphia where Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, launched the doomed effort to block Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The Giuliani group meant to book the Four Seasons hotel, but somebody goofed and Giuliani ended up spouting his familiar election lies in front of an industrial garage door plastered with Trump signs. The Trump effort to overturn the election never got any more professional than that.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy