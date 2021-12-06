ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trail of tweets haunts Biden’s FCC and FTC nominees

By BENJAMIN DIN
POLITICO
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news...

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Senate blocks Biden's vaccine mandate

U.S. SENATE - The Senate has narrowly passed the resolution to block the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) ruling on President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. The vote will now go to the House. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines tell us they joined fellow senators in opposing President Biden's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Neera Tanden
POLITICO

Dems enjoy a moment of GOP cooperation

SENATE’S DEBT DANCE — The tricky maneuvering that it will take for Congress to raise the debt limit by next week’s deadline is now in the Senate’s court. The chamber will take up the first part of a two-track plan (what is the obsession with two tracks?) today, a bill that would allow for a just-this-once exemption from the 60-vote filibuster threshold to allow Democrats to raise the debt ceiling with a simple majority in a subsequent vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Wasserman Schultz, Rick Scott and the Surfside tragedy

Hello and welcome to Thursday. Familiar foes — Sen. Rick Scott and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz are no strangers with sniping at each other, especially when the Republican was governor. But the South Florida Democrat took some strong shots Wednesday at Scott over his decision to block the confirmation of Commerce Department nominees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Storm clouds ahead for Sohn

With help from John Hendel, Leah Nylen and Mark Scott. Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
ENVIRONMENT
Shore News Network

U.S. Senate passes Republican bill to overturn Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a Republican measure that would overturn President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses, with two Democrats joining Republicans to back the initiative. The 52-48 vote sends the legislation to the Democratic-led House of Representatives, where it faces strong...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politico Pro Technology#Republicans#Latinos#Politicopro#Fox News#Americans#Democrats#Gop
POLITICO

Climate and the parliamentarian

With help from Catherine Morehouse, Ben Lefebvre, Annie Snider and Alex Guilén. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

Manchin and Tester Vote With GOP to Overturn Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Jon Tester (D-MT) sided with the Republican half of the Senate on Wednesday when they voted to overturn President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses. The resolution passed 52-48 in the chamber, where Democrats control a razor-thin majority. The Democrat-controlled House is not expected even to dignify the resolution with a vote. Biden’s order requires businesses with more than 100 employees make vaccination or regular testing mandatory for a return to in-person day-to-day operations. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president had vowed to veto the measure in the unlikely event it reached his desk: “We certainly hope the Senate, Congress, will stand up to the anti-vaccine and -testing crowd, and we’re going to continue to work to implement these. If it comes to the president’s desk, he will veto it.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Why this Democrat voted against the NDAA

With help from Connor O’Brien, Bryan Bender and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Rep. TOM MALINOWSKI (D-N.J.) was one of 70 House members to vote against the National Defense Authorization Act on Tuesday night, explaining in a joint statement with two other lawmakers that he couldn’t green-light the bill as measures to “fight against autocracy and corruption around the world” were quietly stripped out in conference.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Comcast
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
FCC
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Washington Post

GOP senators make a powerful case against GOP control of the House

House Republicans are furious at their GOP counterparts in the Senate for making a deal with Democrats to avert a debt limit crisis. Those House lawmakers think GOP senators should be making it much harder for Democrats to prevent us from blowing through the debt limit, even though that would mean the United States would default on its debts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The GOP’s Brainard Attack Plan

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Biden’s big decision on the opioid crisis

JUST SAY MAYBE — Last week New York City became home to the first two sites in the country where drug users can take illegal drugs under the supervision of staff trained to reverse overdoses. Rhode Island plans to open a similar site next year, under a two-year pilot program. And about a dozen localities are considering the controversial idea, which advocates say can lower overdose deaths but which critics say promotes illegal drug use.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Dems begin souring on vaccine mandates

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Three months ago, as California Gov. GAVIN NEWSOM was turning around his fate in the state's recall...
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL News

Biden to withdraw embattled banking regulator nominee

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Saule Omarova’s nomination to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency would be withdrawn, as her candidacy faced steep resistance in the Senate with Republican lawmakers criticizing her vision for banking regulation and her birthplace in the former Soviet Union. The...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy