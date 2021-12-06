Trail of tweets haunts Biden’s FCC and FTC nominees

Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Jon Tester (D-MT) sided with the Republican half of the Senate on Wednesday when they voted to overturn President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses. The resolution passed 52-48 in the chamber, where Democrats control a razor-thin majority. The Democrat-controlled House is not expected even to dignify the resolution with a vote. Biden’s order requires businesses with more than 100 employees make vaccination or regular testing mandatory for a return to in-person day-to-day operations. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president had vowed to veto the measure in the unlikely event it reached his desk: “We certainly hope the Senate, Congress, will stand up to the anti-vaccine and -testing crowd, and we’re going to continue to work to implement these. If it comes to the president’s desk, he will veto it.”

