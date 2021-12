K STREET REMEMBERS DOLE: Bob Dole, the former Senate Republican leader, presidential candidate and war hero who became a lobbyist following his time in office, died Sunday at 98 following a nearly yearlong battle with lung cancer. “We mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, Senator Bob Dole,” Alston & Bird, the law and lobbying firm where Dole worked for the past nearly two decades, wrote in a post on its website. Dole, the firm said, “was one of the most respected voices inside and outside of Washington on issues ranging from health care to veterans affairs to foreign policy. He will be deeply missed by all of us who had the privilege to know him.”

