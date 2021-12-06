ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Beverley Rumors: T-Wolves, Veteran PG Have Discussed New Contract

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Timberwolves and guard Patrick Beverley have reportedly discussed a contract extension. Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic said the team views re-signing Beverley as a "priority" this season. Beverley, 33, is making $14.3 million in the final year of his contract....

Bleacher Report

John Wall Rumors: Rockets PG Met to Discuss Possible Return; No Agreement Yet

Houston Rockets point guard John Wall has taken another step as he seeks a return to game action for the first time since April. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Wall met with Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and head coach Stephen Silas on Sunday to "to discuss a possible return to play and a role on the team."
Patrick Beverley
Kevin Garnett
The Ringer

Running With T-Wolves, “Dirk” Valanciunas, and the Warriors Are Standing Their Ground

KOC tried to recap his Thanksgiving holiday, but Verno wasn’t having it and the two get right down to the NBA action. Despite the league being more balanced than in years past, last night’s slate of games didn’t reflect that (01:48). Out of the nine games played yesterday, only one was competitive. Verno and KOC discuss the underappreciated play of Rockets big man Christian Wood before debating what the team should do with John Wall (08:40). Don’t look now, but the Timberwolves are rolling, having won seven of their past eight games, and the guys talk about the great play of Anthony Edwards and other T-Wolves during their hot stretch (15:26). Jonas Valanciunas did his best Dirk impression as he helped the Pelicans take down the Clippers with seven 3s and a career-high 39 points (23:00). The guys also discus how the Warriors are simply “murdering” teams in the third quarter before getting into tonight’s matchup versus the Suns (29:04). Kemba Walker has been officially benched by Thibs, and they consider what the future holds for Kemba before going into the other issues with the Knicks (38:36). Lastly, they discuss the Bucks’ signing of Boogie Cousins (55:34).
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Nets Remain Open to Discussing Deals for Star PG

If Kyrie Irving plays this season, it's not out of the question he could do so with a team other than the Brooklyn Nets. Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Nets remain open to at least discussing the seven-time All-Star in trade talks. This follows a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski...
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago White Sox, valued veteran Leury Garcia agree to terms on new contract, baseball source says

The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms with free agent infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia on Tuesday, a baseball source familiar with the deal told ESPN. Seeking a return to the postseason, the club brought back the popular, longest tenured player on the team. Garcia, 30, was used as a super utility player last season for the White Sox, appearing in 65 games in the outfield, 36 at second base, 19 at shortstop and 11 at third base.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Daniel Hudson To Sign 1-Year Contract

While the start of free agency brought about questions for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting rotation, their bullpen is in a similar position with the likes of Corey Knebel, Joe Kelly and Kenley Jansen no longer under contract. Knebel and Jansen became outright free agents, while the Dodgers declined their...
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley share their candid thoughts on Utah's Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert has three NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, but to hear some of the Timberwolves tell it, they weren't all that impressed with the Utah center, even though Gobert helped lead Utah to a convincing 136-104 victory Wednesday night. Gobert wasn't guarding Karl-Anthony Towns most of the...
thefocus.news

Patrick Beverley gets technical foul despite being in street clothes, and the internet had jokes

Injured Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley got a technical foul against the Hawks despite being in street clothes, and the internet had serious jokes. The Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled with injuries of late, and have now lost three games in a row. On Monday, the T-Wolves lost 121-110 to Atlanta at Target Center, despite star center Karl Anthony Towns returning to the lineup.
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (adductor) cleared for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (adductor) is available to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Beverley was held out on Monday. He will likely replace Leandro Bolmaro as the Timberwolves' starting point guard with D'Angelo Russell (ankle) picking up another absence. umberFire's models project Beverley for 25.0 minutes and...
Bleacher Report

Damian Lillard Denies Blazers Trade Rumors: 'That S--t Is Not Accurate'

Amid the ongoing chatter about the future of the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard is doing his best to set the record straight about where things stand with him. Speaking to Jason Dumas of KRON 4 News in San Francisco (starts at 1:14 mark), Lillard said "that s--t is not accurate" when asked about trade rumors and he wants to remain with the Blazers.
ClutchPoints

Ricky Rubio’s true feelings on Cavs after getting upset over Timberwolves trade

There used to be a time when Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio was one of the youngest and most promising talents in the NBA. Although he’s not managed to make that jump into superstar status — or even into All-Star territory — what he’s doing this season with the Cavs is making people turn their heads again on the Spanish court general, who landed in The Land following a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves back in August.
numberfire.com

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (knee) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dedmon has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Cleveland on Wednesday. With Bam Adebayo (thumb) ruled out, our models expect Dedmon to play 27.1 minutes against the Cavaliers. Dedmon's Wednesday projection...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agent Rumors: Corey Seager Agrees To Contract With Rangers

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the offseason facing the possibility of losing several key contributors in free agency, including Corey Seager, who is the co-headliner of a star-studded shortstop class that included Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien, Javier Baez and Trevor Story. Semien was first to come off the board as...
