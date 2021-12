Liverpool manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson says they're in the FA Youth Cup to win it. Liverpool face Fleetwood tonight in the third round. Bridge-Wilkinson told the club's website: "It's a really good competition and it's something we are hopeful we can do well in. We want to try to win it. That's got to be our aim as you've got to try to win every game and every competition you go into. We host Fleetwood Town and it's going to be a tough game because they have got nothing to lose. It's going to be a different type of challenge for us and one we are looking forward to and we will give it our best shot.

