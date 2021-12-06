ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
*Spoiler* Shocking turn heel for Kyle O'Reilly

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
 3 days ago
During the night, WWE broadcast its latest PPV dedicated to the NXT 2.0 roster, with all the crew of the company's latest roster who until a few hours ago performed in the rings of the show that once wore the yellow colors and black as a flag. On the...

ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After WWE NXT 2.0?, Johnny Gargano & Kyle O’Reilly Get Send-Off (Photos)

Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly were involved in a post-match celebration that appeared to be a send-off. As seen during Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, O’Reilly and Gargano were both written out of NXT storylines. Following the show, Tommaso Ciampa came out and shared a moment with Gargano in the ring. O’Reilly eventually came out and joined them. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels then also came out and hugged/thanked them.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos & Video: Johnny Gargano And Kyle O’Reilly Have Emotional Farewells After WWE NXT?

A final farewell for Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly seemingly took place after Tuesday’s post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT 2.0 went off the air. As we’ve noted, Gargano closed the show with an address for the crowd amid rumors of his NXT departure and future. He was attacked and then destroyed by Grayson Waller as the show went off the air. O’Reilly also worked the show, losing the Steel Cage opener to Von Wagner. It’s been reported that Gargano’s original WWE contract expired on Friday, December 3, but he signed a one-week extension to work WarGames, and that deal will expire on Friday, December 10 unless Gargano accepted the strong multi-year contract offer that was made to him. It’s also been reported that O’Reilly’s contract is expiring this week, and there’s been no word on if he’s re-signed.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Kyle O’Reilly Comments On The Apparent End Of His WWE NXT Run

As you all know by now, Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano appeared to receive a send-off following last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. Kyle O’Reilly took to Twitter earlier today and thanked the fans for their support. He said,. “Truly overwhelmed by all the love and...
WWE
