The developers from Amazon Games have recently announced the New World PTR December 2021 launch. According to Amazon Games, PTR is the limited-availability server-set that will allow players to get a preview of New World’s upcoming features. These are not the final versions though, the developers clarified. Players who join this realm will encounter bugs, crashes, missing text, and other issues that the final version will not have at all. This was introduced in order for the community to help out the developers flushing out all of the issues and bugs before it reaches the live servers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO