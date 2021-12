The Edmonton Oilers lost 3-2 to the Boston Bruins on Thursday, on a late goal after coming back and tying the game in the third. For the second game in a row, they suffered a loss despite outshooting their opponent. They probably deserved a better fate; they ran into a goaltender who stood on his head and probably won the Bruins the game. Scoring seems to have dried up for the Oilers, with four goals in their last three games (“Edmonton Oilers summon up a better effort, but not a better result in 4-1 loss to Wild: Cult of Hockey Player Grades,” Edmonton Journal, 12/7/21).

