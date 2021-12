The Portland Trail Blazers have had a mediocre start to the season, currently the 10th seed in the loaded Western Conference with an underwhelming record of 11-13. To add to this, Blazers star Damian Lillard has been battling his way through an abdominal injury, which has been attributed to his subpar season thus far, and is currently forcing him to miss some time. Finally, concerns surrounding chemistry between the coaching staff and the players have haunted Blazers fans, with many thinking that new head coach Chauncey Billups is not the right fit for Portland, reinforced by fact that the Blazers management had no significant roster changes leading up to the season.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO