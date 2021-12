Waking up from the nightmare of the Great War, many clung to the hope that it would mark a turning point in human history. A terrible lesson had been learnt, mankind would come to its senses, and the light of reason and tolerance would henceforth shine over Europe. This dream soon evaporated. As the peacemakers sat down in Paris to craft a world without war, in the East the killing went on. The victims were caught in the chaos of collapsing empires and colliding ideologies. All were defenceless and most of them were Jewish.

