Kathleen Moore disappearance: Pasco deputies dispel rumors around missing woman’s case

UPDATE: Deputies say an arrest has been made in connection with missing woman Kathleen Moore.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are continuing their search for missing woman Kathleen Moore a week after she disappeared from New Port Richey.

Deputies say Kathleen Moore’s last known location was in the area of Carmel Avenue, where her boyfriend lives.

While they have not made any developments over the weekend, the sheriff’s office said it needed to clear up rumors that emerged concerning potential suspects related to Moore’s disappearance.

According to the PCSO, Moore’s disappearance is being investigated as a missing person’s case, not a criminal case. As such, no one has been identified as a person of interest or suspect as of yet.

Moore’s family and friends also assisted in the search Sunday by holding a search party and handing out flyers with her face on them.

“We’re just trying to find her,” said Jessica Brumett, a close friend of Kathleen Moore. “We have no answers. I’m out searching the woods because I just want her home.”

Brumett and her family searched in a wooded area on Seven Springs Boulevard, less than a mile from her last sighting.

“I’m keeping faith that she is still alive, and I hope that everyone else does too and keep spreading her story,” Brumett said.

Moore’s friends told 8 On Your Side Moore made a final facetime call around 1 a.m. on Nov. 29 saying she was waiting for an Uber, but no one has heard from her since.

Investigators told 8 On Your Side Moore’s cellphone was found in a dumpster behind a Walgreens, less than a mile from her last known location.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office spent time searching Moore’s boyfriend’s home on Carmel Avenue for hours on Friday. Authorities tell 8 On Your Side he is not considered a person of interest at this time.

Moore is described as being around 5’9″ to 6′ tall, weighing 120 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a long black shirt, black jeans and black shoes when she was last seen.

If you have any information on Moore’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

