U.S. slams conviction of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi, calls for release – Blinken

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Monday criticized Myanmar’s conviction of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as an affront to democracy and justice, and demanded the immediate release of the Nobel laureate and other elected officials detained in a Feb....

