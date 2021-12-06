ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Petty receives Posthumous Doctorate in Music

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Florida has awarded the late, great Tom Petty an honorary Ph.D. The Associated Press reported, “The school’s board of trustees unanimously voted to award Thomas...

“The Heartbreakers was a band full of love”: Mike Campbell on life without Tom Petty, and revisiting his secret surf record 20 years on

Mike Campbell has played on plenty of songs that lend themselves to the open road. In fact, if there’s ever been a better band for that particular soundtrack than Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, they’d have to go some. But a life spent traversing the blacktop also means that there will be a fair number of diversions, planned and accidental, along the way.
Tom Petty Given Posthumous Degree from Hometown University

The University of Florida approved a motion to give Tom Petty an honorary doctorate in music, noting his significant influence in his hometown. While he never attended the institute in Gainesville, he was once employed as a groundskeeper there before finding global success with the Heartbreakers, formed as Mudcrutch in the area in the early ‘70s.
A short history of the Tom Petty Birthday Bash

Jason Hedges is my brother. I’ve rooted for him every day of his life. He is one of the most generous, talented, loving people I’ve ever known. His partner, Sarah, is an intelligent, kind and patient creative genius. I served as event coordinator for the Tom Petty Birthday Bash in 2018 and 2019,...
That’s Dr. Tom Petty to You

You don’t know how it feels for us to care about academia again. Tom Petty received a posthumous Ph.D. in music from the University of Florida, the Associated Press reports, after the school’s board of trustees voted unanimously Friday to honor the greatest entity that ever emerged from the swamp state. Petty, famously a Gainesville native, never attended the university as a student; instead, he worked as a groundskeeper there during his early years as a musician before hitting it big with his merry band of Heartbreakers. True fans will tell you Petty’s formative Southern-rock band Mudcrutch performed all around the Gainesville area at the start of the ’70s. “Tom Petty is widely considered among the most distinctive and influential musicians over the past 50 years,” the university’s provost correctly said in a statement. “His presence remains significant.” Sorry, it’s Dr. Petty now.
Rock Hall digs into Tom Petty’s life through his ‘Wildflowers’ period

If you don’t know it felt to be Tom Petty, here’s your chance. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is celebrating the recent release of the award-winning documentary “Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers,” which delves into the creation of the iconic singer-songwriter’s 1994 solo album.
