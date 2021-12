While the start to the Big Ten schedule has been challenging for Penn State men’s hockey, there are still several bright spots. One of those bright spots is none other than junior forward Kevin Wall, who’s always been a contributing member of this hockey team since he started with Penn State. However, he’s recently emerged as one of the leaders and more productive players for the Nittany Lions with 16 points in 15 games.

