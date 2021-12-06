Wells Fargo sees U.S. 2022 inflation, GDP around 4% – CIO

Yes, according to economists’ forecast for this Friday’s update on consumer prices. Econoday.com’s consensus forecast anticipates that the consumer price index (CPI) at the headline level will ramp up to a 6.8% year-over-year increase. If correct, consumer inflation will accelerate to the highest annual rate since the early 1980s. Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, is lower, which is encouraging because this profile of inflation is a more reliable measure of the trend. But here, too, the outlook for the upcoming November data points to a hotter trend. Core CPI is forecast to rise to 4.9% — the highest since the early 1990s.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO