Wells Fargo sees U.S. 2022 inflation, GDP around 4% – CIO

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – U.S. inflation and economic growth are likely to come in at around 4% next year, suggesting inflation will remain higher than anticipated, Wells Fargo’s Wealth & Investment...

poundsterlinglive.com

Euro / Dollar: Wells Fargo Forecast Dollar Strength in 2022 and 2023

The Dollar's run of strength that saw it dominate global FX markets in 2021 is not set to end soon, according to one of the largest lenders in the United States. Wells Fargo say they anticiapte further Dollar strength in 2022 and in 2023, suggesting a long cyclical upturn for the currency is underway.
The Independent

Chinese central banker says market can handle developer debt

Financial markets can cope with the impact of a Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $310 billion in debt, the central bank governor said Thursday, in a new effort to assure the public the economy can be shielded from fallout.Yi Gang’s comments by video to a seminar in Hong Kong added to indications Beijing has no plans to bail out Evergrande Group. Fears of a default have rattled financial markets, but economists say the ruling Communist Party wants to avoid sending the wrong signal at a time when it is trying to force companies...
AFP

China's debt-crippled Evergrande defaults: Fitch

Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergande has defaulted for the first time, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as authorities scrambled to avoid contagion throughout the world's second biggest economy. On Thursday, Fitch confirmed the company had defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating. 
The Independent

Average US long-term mortgage rates hold firm another week

The average interest rate on a long-term mortgage in the U.S. held firm again this week.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed rate home loan ticked down this week to 3.10% from 3.11% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 2.71%.The average rate on a 15-year mortgage also dipped slightly, to 2.38% from 2.39% last week. One year ago, that rate was 2.26%.Many economists expect U.S. interest rates to rise in coming months as the Fed pivots from the easy money policies it adopted after the coronavirus outbreak ravaged...
MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower after back-to-back session gains

Gold futures settled lower on Thursday for the first time in three sessions, with strength in the U.S. dollar pressuring prices for the precious metal, as easing worries surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus dulled haven demand. Traders have not increased investments in gold given that fears surrounding the...
dallassun.com

Goldman Sachs lowers U.S. GDP outlook over Omicron fears

NEW YORK, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Goldman Sachs has cut its outlook for U.S. economic growth to 3.8 percent for 2022, citing risks and uncertainty around the emergence of the Omicron variant, according to a Reuters report. "Worker shortages could last longer" if people do not feel comfortable returning to...
raleighnews.net

RBI pegs GDP growth at 9.5%, inflation at 5.3% for 2021-22

Mumbai [India], December 8 (ANI): India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow by 9.5 per cent and consumer price inflation is projected to remain at 5.3 per cent in the current financial year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday. The economy is projected to expand...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian markets rise as investors wait for U.S. inflation

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve's decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo declined. Wall Street rose for a third...
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo CEO says Fed may need to move quicker to address inflation concerns

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve may need to move more quickly to address inflation concerns, Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charlie Scharf said Tuesday. "There's a case to be made that they should be moving faster than they've been moving. Inflation is very, very real," he said. (Reporting by...
Benzinga

Wells Fargo Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo. Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61.54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38.46% with bearish.
investing.com

Will U.S. Inflation Continue To Accelerate?

Yes, according to economists’ forecast for this Friday’s update on consumer prices. Econoday.com’s consensus forecast anticipates that the consumer price index (CPI) at the headline level will ramp up to a 6.8% year-over-year increase. If correct, consumer inflation will accelerate to the highest annual rate since the early 1980s. Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, is lower, which is encouraging because this profile of inflation is a more reliable measure of the trend. But here, too, the outlook for the upcoming November data points to a hotter trend. Core CPI is forecast to rise to 4.9% — the highest since the early 1990s.
740thefan.com

China Evergrande shares set to rise after it misses debt deadline

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group were set to rise 1.1% on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes of a managed debt restructuring after it missed a payment deadline on some U.S. dollar bonds. Failure by Evergrande to make $82.5 million in interest payments due last month would trigger...
Benzinga

Wells Fargo Sees 12% Upside In Hydrofarm Holdings

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey initiated Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:HYFM) with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of $33 (an upside of 12%). The analyst launched coverage of three hydroponics operators in the cannabis industry, which he said has "gone from taboo to mainstream, both on Wall St. and on Main St."
