From Black Friday, to Cyber Monday, to Giving Tuesday, the days following Thanksgiving contain some of the top shopping and giving times of the day. But online shopping — and donating — isn't without its risks, since consumers are asked to give out personal and secure, financial information over the internet. As misleading advertisements, phony websites and untrustworthy sellers often pop-up around the holidays, here are a few tips from the BBB on protecting your money and identity this season.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO