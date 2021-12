Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Football Team Matchup Preview (11/29/21) When this game was scheduled back in May, who thought Washington was going to come into it with the better record? Not only the better record, but the better offense? To say this season has been a disappointment for Seattle is an understatement. After losing to the Cardinals without Kyler Murray last weekend, their playoff hopes may be all but over, though the need for Pete Carroll and this organization to “right the ship” remains critical to keeping Russell Wilson there long term as rumors continue to emerge that the franchise quarterback has become increasingly annoyed with Pete Carroll’s offensive scheme.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO