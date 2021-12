We know that nepotist Kristi Noem lies like a rug. But if you go to the Governor’s mansion, you may get to see Kristi lie on a $4,000 rug:. Of the 17 rugs noted in the receipts, at least three are of the Jaipur variety, hand-knotted rugs typically manufactured in India. And according to purchase records, the state bought two of them 8 by 10 feet in dimension at $4,000 apiece to be placed in the governor’s mansion. The third was also 8 by 10 feet and cost $999 [Joe Sneve, “Gov. Noem Spends More Than $68,000 in Taxpayer Money on Rugs, Sauna, Chandeliers for State Governor’s Mansion,” that Sioux Falls paper, 2021.11.29].

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO