Hornets vs. 76ers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Monday

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The Charlotte Hornets are back home to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. If you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (14-11) are coming off a 130-127 victory to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. The 76ers (12-11) are coming off a 98-96 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Dec. 6

Monday, Dec. 6 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast

76ers at Hornets notable injuries:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball (health and safety protocols), Terry Rozier (health and safety protocols), Mason Plumlee (health and safety protocols), and Jaden McDaniels (health and safety protocols) are all out.

76ers: Grant Riller (shoulder) and Tobias Harris (illness) are day-to-day.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Miles Bridges

C Nick Richards

G Kelly Oubre Jr.

G Ish Smith

Philadelphia 76ers