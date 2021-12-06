ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets vs. 76ers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Monday

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xqwe_0dFHH3Dd00
AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

The Charlotte Hornets are back home to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. If you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (14-11) are coming off a 130-127 victory to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. The 76ers (12-11) are coming off a 98-96 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 6
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast

76ers at Hornets notable injuries:

Hornets: LaMelo Ball (health and safety protocols), Terry Rozier (health and safety protocols), Mason Plumlee (health and safety protocols), and Jaden McDaniels (health and safety protocols) are all out.

76ers: Grant Riller (shoulder) and Tobias Harris (illness) are day-to-day.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Charlotte Hornets

  • F Gordon Hayward
  • F Miles Bridges
  • C Nick Richards
  • G Kelly Oubre Jr.
  • G Ish Smith

Philadelphia 76ers

  • F Danny Green
  • F George Niang
  • C Joel Embiid
  • G Seth Curry
  • G Tyrese Maxey

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Hornets vs. Bulls: 6 prop bets for Monday's game

The Ball brothers will go head-to-head on Monday night in Chicago, as Lonzo and the Bulls host LaMelo and the Charlotte Hornets. Lonzo and LaMelo split their pair of games last season, but this is the first time that Lonzo will face his brother as a Chicago Bull. Monday’s game...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Lamelo Ball
Yardbarker

76ers Look To Squash Shorthanded Hornets

Following a much-needed victory over the Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers will be back in action against the Charlette Hornets. Philly will likely be at full strength, which is a positive change for the team. Outside of Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris is the only Sixer on the injury report as he is questionable after missing the previous game with a non-Covid illness. With a record of 12-11, the Sixers sit at 9th place in the Eastern Conference, heading into back-to-back matchups with the Hornets as they look to pick up some momentum.
NBA
All 76ers

Tobias Harris Could Return vs. Hornets on Monday

The start to the 2021-2022 NBA season hasn't been ideal for Sixers starting forward Tobias Harris. As the 76ers have dealt with tons of setbacks throughout the first quarter of the season, Harris was among a handful of players on the roster who has been forced to take games off due to injuries and illnesses.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lineups#The Atlanta Hawks#Bally Sports Southeast
All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Will Miss Monday's Game vs. Hornets

The Sixers will find themselves shorthanded once again on Monday night. As Philadelphia gears up to take on the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this season, their starting point guard Tyrese Maxey has been ruled out. According to a team official, Maxey is currently dealing with an illness. Per...
NBA
Yardbarker

Hornets Will Miss LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier vs. Sixers on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with their unfair share of setbacks this season. Prior to last week, the Sixers' lineups have changed almost on a game-by-game basis as they've constantly lost players to injuries and illnesses. Now, the Sixers will face a team in a similar position on Monday night in the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
Yardbarker

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs 76ers

Spread: 76ers -7.5 1 Star play on the Hornets covering: I went against the Hornets on Sunday and that didn't work out too well for me. I figured they would struggle to find consistency on the offensive end of the floor being without their top two guards. Ish Smith filled in nicely and Charlotte got quality minutes from Cody Martin running the point at times as well. Even though they will be without those guys again, I expect the Hornets to at least keep this one close. Charlotte has played extremely well inside the Spectrum Center this season and I see that continuing Monday night.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Yardbarker

76ers vs. Hornets: Player Observations After Sixers' Overtime Victory on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers hit the court on Monday night to fire up the first of a two-game series against the Charlotte Hornets this week. While the Sixers were fortunate to get their starting power forward, Tobias Harris back in the mix after he missed Friday's game with an illness, the team had to play without its starting point guard, Tyrese Maxey, as he was feeling under the weather on Monday.
NBA
Yardbarker

76ers vs. Hornets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers picked up a second-straight win for the first time in a month on Monday as they faced the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this season. On Wednesday night, they'll try to make it three in a row when they face the Hornets for a rematch on the road.
NBA
SportsGrid

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Philadelphia 76ers put their two-game winning streak on the line against the Charlotte Hornets tonight; however, their recent results are masking an underwhelming stretch for the Sixers. Philly has dropped nine of their past 14 games and is 8-6 on the road this season. These teams are playing a back-to-back set, with the 76ers taking the first matchup. However, based on our current projections, the Hornets are the team to back.
NBA
NBA

Hornets Edged by Visiting 76ers Again

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Gordon Hayward Postgame. For the second time in three nights, a depleted Charlotte Hornets squad pushed the visiting Philadelphia 76ers all the way to the brink, but just couldn’t make enough plays to close things out in a 110-106 loss on Wednesday evening.
NBA
Yardbarker

76ers vs. Hornets: Player Observations After Sixers Take Down Charlotte Again

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets needed a fifth quarter to settle the outcome of their Monday night battle at the Spectrum Center. For the first time in a month, the Sixers picked up two-straight wins as they wrapped up the overtime matchup on Monday with a victory. Instead...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy