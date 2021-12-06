ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

How AI Solutions Can Improve the Travel and Hotel Booking Experience

By Tim Hentschel
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8eOv_0dFHGf9z00

Regardless of what Covid-19 has in store this winter, the travel industry is looking ahead to 2022 and remaining hopeful for a robust recovery. But even as travel bounces back, it won’t come back the same as before. In a time when many have grown accustomed to living on their own schedules and their own terms, the travel industry can expect a shift in patterns, tastes and trends. Preferences will be as diverse as travelers themselves, and everyone will expect a booking experience tailored to their needs. To create it, booking platforms must look to artificial intelligence.

Covid has been a great accelerator of technology adoption across nearly every industry — speeding up the digital transformation by seven years, according to one McKinsey study — and artificial intelligence has been at the forefront of these developments. A majority of large companies are now utilizing AI for product enhancements, and studies show that AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. In virtually every industry, customers will come to expect the convenience and personalization that AI brings. Travel and hotel bookings are no exception.

Technology can help consumers sift through their travel options

My 20-plus years in the industry have taught me that technology is the best way to help consumers sift through the enormous number of travel options available to them with the speed, convenience and accuracy that they expect. At my own company HotelPlanner, we have set artificial intelligence as the next frontier in our technology development because it allows us to enhance our existing capabilities to make our booking process smarter, more seamless and more personalized and customized than ever before.

Related: How Technology Is Taking Over the Travel and Tourism Segment

AI can start by addressing the current pain points for consumers. With cost and flexibility ranking as the most important factors for travelers today, they are understandably frustrated by the confusing patchwork of cancellation and refund rules and the lack of effective tools to compare prices and policies across platforms. Adding to the uncertainty are inaccurate recommendations and a lack of custom search options, leaving customers lost in a sea of browser tabs as they seek the one best option for them.

AI offers a solution that can be continuously refined and scaled

AI is an appealing solution because it is a single capability that can be continuously refined and scaled. User data paired with carefully tuned algorithms can create a personalized and deeply intuitive experience for every customer — one that is fast, simple and constantly improving over time.

For example, in May 2020, at the height of the pandemic, my company launched a global gig-economy-based travel-concierge model that uses AI-enabled VOIP to connect customers to the best gig agent who resides in the traveler’s desired destination to provide localized advice. And more recently, we launched an Alexa-enabled booking feature , so booking a hotel stay is now as simple as saying “Alexa — ask HotelPlanner to make me a new reservation.”

Related: Technology Making Your Travel Exactly the Way You Want

Imagine a travel booking site that knows you as well as a longtime travel agent might. It knows your interests, your budget, your previously booked trips and the activities you enjoy. Enter a query into the search bar, and it delivers not just the same smattering of hotel options that every other user receives, but personalized options based on your unique preferences. Better yet, imagine you don’t even need to type your query, but can simply speak it into your Alexa device or the Alexa app on your phone via the Alexa app, and one of our gig-based travel agents will call you within 30 seconds to complete the booking. From start to finish, the experience feels like it was designed just for you.

This is the future that AI can and is bringing across the industry. Access to increasing amounts of data is transforming the customer experience for online booking, allowing for smarter search functionality and better tailored results. AI-driven advancements in natural-language recognition are making voice search the industry’s next big trend.

Better price accuracy and more real-time options to suit any budget

As for the top consumer concerns of price and flexibility, the solutions brought by AI can lead to better price accuracy and more real-time options to fit any budget. And if your trip needs to be cancelled, AI can offer more than just a refund. It can allow for easy exchanges by presenting recommendations for new destinations and entirely new itineraries based on your interests and travel dates.

Related: How AI Can Transform Business Travel for SMEs

As we look toward a post-pandemic world, AI-led solutions can pave the way for the travel and hospitality industry’s recovery and improve the ways customers experience booking platforms. My experience has taught me that technology is a traveler’s best friend. Now, AI allows that friend to know you better than ever, leading to an easier, more affordable and more personalized booking experience.

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

How Airlines Maximize Fleet Availability With Aerogility’s AI Solution

Every penny counts in the aviation industry. This factor is even more significant in the current unpredictable climate. As a result, airlines are turning to modern technology to optimize operations. One partnering with airlines in this field is Aerogility. Simple Flying caught up with Phil Cole, the outfit’s civil aviation business manager, about how his firm is maximizing airline fleets amid the current conditions.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Blockchain-based booking platform allows everyone to experience travel

After many months without travel, the 20-month COVID-19 travel ban was finally lifted to the United States, affecting all non-U.S. citizens from over 30 countries. With countries slowly reopening, travel has once again become top of mind to the world, with expectations that more and more countries will begin loosening their restrictions in response to the actions of the U.S.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Hotel Online

Amadeus Releases New HotSOS Experience Assisting Hotels to Improve Operational Efficiency

Update to market leading software helps hotels to do more with less and alleviate the pressures of labor shortages. December 2, 2021 – The hospitality industry has adapted at record speed during the COVID-19 crisis, adopting new cleaning protocols and processes as part of its response. Now as restrictions change and travel resumes in some areas, hotels continue to face challenges such as labor shortages, rising operational costs and changing guest expectations.
TECHNOLOGY
hotelnewsresource.com

Hotel Marketing - How Automated Upselling Tools Can Improve Your Guest Experience, Revenue and Workflow

Upselling is like a multi-functional power tool for hoteliers: It allows you to work towards several goals at once. STAAH Partner Oaky shares with us the benefits of automated upselling. Upselling includes letting your guests customize their stay, providing a well-rounded, personalised experience and boosting your revenue. But if you’ve...
MARKETING
hotelnewsresource.com

How Hotel Technology Can Help Small Hotel Businesses

To say that 2020 was a rough year for hospitality businesses is a massive understatement. It was a time of incredible upheaval, and it didn’t end when 2021 was ushered in. The lingering effects of the pandemic will likely be felt for years to come. However, while COVID-19 did the...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Company#Travel Agents#Mckinsey#Ai#Hotelplanner
phocuswire.com

VIDEO: IDEAS on how hotels can do more with less through automation

The labor shortages that have swept the hospitality industry amid the coronavirus pandemic have left hotels in the market for one key thing: automation. According to Klaus Kohlmayr, chief evangelist and development officer at IDeaS, the labor crisis has had a major impact on revenue management talent and capabilities, leaving hoteliers to figure out how “less people can make more decisions.”
INDUSTRY
QSR magazine

How Technology Can Save the Customer Experience at Restaurants

The widely reported labor shortages plaguing the restaurant industry don’t appear to be going away anytime soon. Even though restaurants actually gained 1.3 million jobs in the first seven months of 2021, we’re roughly a million jobs shy of pre-pandemic numbers, according to the National Restaurant Association. Even for an...
RESTAURANTS
MySanAntonio

How AI Will Transform the Housing-Market Consumer Experience

You likely use artificial intelligence without even realizing it. For example, when you Google something, the search engine is being powered by AI, and when you scroll through a social media feed, the images you saw were powered by it, as was the email sort that categorized your inbox. But the housing market… surely that’s safe from the AI tsunami, right?
REAL ESTATE
The Future of Things

How To Improve Your Customers’ Mobile Shopping Experience

People spend a lot of time browsing through apps on their phones, and the amount of time spent doing that is bound to increase. While brands invest time and effort in creating functional and aesthetic desktop websites, they tend to forget a significant number of purchases made by people are done through their mobile phones.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
orthospinenews.com

Surgio Health and DARVIS Partner to Deliver Transformative Healthcare Solutions That Improve Operating Room Efficiencies Through AI and Machine Learning Technology

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews / — Surgio Health, a leading healthcare software platform targeting instrument tracking and optimization solutions has partnered with DARVIS (Data Analytic Real-World Visual Intelligence System), a pioneer in the digitization of hospital logistics, hygiene, and process documentation through AI technology. Together, the two are diving into creating innovative instrument tracking and optimization solutions utilizing optical recognition and machine learning technology.
TECHNOLOGY
simpleflying.com

How NASA Technology Is Improving Air Travel

NASA’s aircraft flight scheduling technology will start rolling out in 2023 to better coordinate aircraft movements at airports across the United States. It follows almost four years of research and testing by NASA and the FAA. Technology to get planes from gate to takeoff faster. NASA’s surface metering technology is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insurancebusinessmag.com

How is AI improving profitability?

Creating the best insurance solutions possible is made easier with the right technology. Artificial intelligence and successfully leveraging data have paved the way for more accurate risk assessment and pricing, but a comprehensive plan is still needed to integrate digital solutions efficiently. Richard Kahlbaugh, CEO at Fortegra, spoke to Insurance...
SOFTWARE
thebossmagazine.com

How can you select the right EAM solution for your business?

Digital solutions can be found through enterprise asset management. Managing assets is a necessity which every organization must perform affordably and optimally. For asset-intensive firms this is doubly important, and there are digital solutions available to simplify and streamline this. The question, then, is which enterprise asset management (EAM) service...
SOFTWARE
HIT Consultant

How Near-Infrared Imaging Technology is Improving the Patient Experience

Imaging technologies are continuously improving. In some cases, imaging advancement allows for enhanced diagnostics, such as using a CT scan to classify a tumor. However, imaging advancements are also showing promise as a way to improve patient experience at the time of the procedure. In particular, their benefits are being showcased in the blood work field to expedite the blood drawing or IV placement experience and reduce patient discomfort.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy