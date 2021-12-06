ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Tablets, Laptops and Chrome

By Phil Tann
ausdroid.net
 7 days ago

So you want an Android alternative to the iPad? Will this...

ausdroid.net

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 returns to $87 in Cyber Monday deal

Walmart Cyber Monday deals start now with massive discounts on Chromebooks in tow. As part of the sale, you can nab the Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $87 shipped. That's $113 off its $199 list price and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this laptop. In also one the...
COMPUTERS
Washington Post

Android privacy settings to change now

Android is one of the most widely used operating systems in the world, and it’s full of settings and options to help keep your personal data safe. But trying to use all of those tools effectively can sometimes feel a little confusing — and that’s where the Help Desk comes in.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Chrome#Australia#Tft#Wsvga
CNET

Apple's AirPods Pro just dropped to their lowest price ever

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you've ever wanted to buy a pair of AirPods Pro, right now is the best time to get them. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday deals with an incredible offer on Apple's premium noise-canceling earbuds: you can buy the AirPods Pro right now for $159 (currently, they're $249 on Apple's website). This is the lowest price the AirPods Pro have ever been.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Best tech gifts for under $25: Holiday gadgets for less

Whether you're shopping for a coworker or participating in the annual Secret Santa, buying the right gift is never as simple as it seems -- especially if you're on a budget. After all, it's the thought that counts, and gift cards should be your last resort. That's why, we've done the thinking for you.
NFL
makeuseof.com

How to Unlock an Android Phone Without a Password

Android offers many options for securing your device including a pattern, password, pin, and other options like face recognition and fingerprints. However, there are occasions when you can forget your password if you choose to unlock your phone without biometrics. There are a few reasons why this could occur, and...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
iPad
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad that you’re only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they’re best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And today, there are some wireless borescope camera deals that you should definitely take advantage of. Borescope cameras are basically snake cameras that can see inside of almost...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best budget TVs in 2022: OLED, 4K & 8K at the best price with reviews

You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a solid TV with a decent image quality. TV manufacturers have been working hard to make better low-cost TVs, and as a result, you can get a great TV for only a few hundred dollars. Sure, they don’t necessarily have all the bells and whistles on offer by their more expensive siblings, but they still have a lot going for them. Still, because of how many options there are, it can be tricky to find the best budget TVs.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

10 Reasons to Stop Using Google Chrome

Google is perhaps THE Internet company, with dozens of products and services that revolve around the technology that has kept us connected for decades. For most people, the gateway to that Internet is, in fact, another Google product, with Chrome taking up the lion’s share of the browser market. It’s arguable that Google Chrome is the most used piece of … Continue reading
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Stay focused with these 5 Google Chrome extensions

Nowadays, working from home is pretty darn common. While remote work definitely has its perks (nothing beats wearing comfy pajama bottoms all day), it has its downfalls too. Do you ever find yourself getting absorbed in a juicy Twitter thread or being sucked down a wormhole of countless dog-themed TikToks? If Google Chrome is your browser of choice, then you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up the best Chrome extensions to help keep you on track.
COMPUTERS
Space.com

Save 35% on a DJI Mini 2 Drone for Cyber Monday

If you're in the market for a beginner-friendly drone, you can't go wrong with the DJI Mini 2. With an ultra-lightweight body, ability to resist level 5 winds, and excellent video quality, you can easily grab the perfect shot. This mini drone is on sale right now for $449 at Adorama, 35% off its original price of $693.89.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Hybrid Three-in-One Tablets

The Phoenix Note tablet is a three-in-one hardware solution for consumers seeking out a way to enjoy enhanced productivity from anywhere thanks to its multifunctional design. The unit functions as an Android tablet for being used with all your favorite apps, while also working as a portable monitor and a drawing tablet to make it ideal for professionals. The unit is paired with a 9,000mAh battery pack that aims to deliver impressive performance when being used out of the house, at the office or away from the desktop.
VIDEO GAMES
ausdroid.net

Meta owned WhatsApp introduces default disappearing messages

Last year we saw the early stages of disappearing messages from WhatsApp. The only problem was, you need to activate it for each chat. The feature is now rolling out to final release users and you can set it as a default. WhatsApp users will now have the option to...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy